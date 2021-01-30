News18 Logo

News18» News»Movies»Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Shooting for Action Scene of Pathan in Dubai, See Pics and Videos
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Shooting for Action Scene of Pathan in Dubai, See Pics and Videos

Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Shooting for Action Scene of Pathan in Dubai, See Pics and Videos

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan is in Dubai to shoot an action sequence for his upcoming film Pathan, and was seen performing some stunts on a heavy motor vehicle.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan's return to the screen and seems like the actor is leaving no stone unturned to impress them again. The Internet is abuzz with pictures and videos of SRK doing an action sequence for his upcoming release, Pathan.

Reportedly, the actor is in Dubai to shoot the action sequence and was seen performing some stunts on a heavy motor vehicle. Take a look at pictures and videoes from the shooting location:

Directed by Siddharth Anand Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathan is Shah Rukh’s first starring role after the 2018 movie Zero. He is said to be essaying a negative character in the film. In a recent interview with Femina, Deepika had spilled the beans on her upcoming projects and in the process, confirmed that SRK will indeed be returning to the big screen with Pathan.

Read: Pathan: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Siddharth Anand, AD; Shah Rukh 'Worried' About Women on Set

As per reports last year, SRK is also scheduled to feature in South director Atlee's next film. Rumours suggest he has a double role in the film.


