Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan Teaser Is Here; Urfi Javed Gets Hate Messages From Netizens

The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has finally been released and has raised excitement among fans for the movie. The teaser features Shah Rukh Khan amidst a rugged backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages. The first look of the film sets the tone for what’s to come, a larger-than-life action entertainer. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and is directed by Atlee. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Urfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of hate comments she has been receiving recently. In these messages, some netizens can be seen wishing death for Urfi Javed. One of the social media users mentioned how Urfi should have been shot instead of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Sharing the screenshot, Urfi mentioned that these death wishes are ‘scary’.

Days after KK’s death, Subhalakhmi Dey, who performed at the same venue just before KK revealed how the singer had refused to step out of his car considering the heavy crowd. “KK saw the crowd outside the auditorium and at first he didn’t want to get out of his car at Najrul Mancha,” Dey told India Today. She also claimed that KK had also asked the organisers to dim the stage lights during his performance.

In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar reacted to the South vs Bollywood debate and said that there shouldn’t be any divide between the two film industries. The 54-year-old superstar added that all the film industries should work together and deliver good films for the Indian masses. Interestingly, Akshay also said that Pushpa: The Rise fame Allu Arjun should work with him too.

Bollywood star and VJ Anusha Dandekar left netizens confused on Friday after she took to social media and shared some cutest pictures with a baby girl. The actress addressed her as an ‘angel’ and left netizens speculating if she has adopted a baby girl. While wishes started to pour in the comment section, the actress later clarified that the girl is not her daughter.

