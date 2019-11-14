Shah Rukh Khan Starts Shooting for Cameo in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra
A tweet shared on Wednesday indicated that Shah Rukh Khan has begun shooting for his role in the Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra.
Image of Shah Rukh Khan, courtesy of Instagram
A few days ago, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan is coming on board Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie, which was set to release this year, was shifted to 2020. SRK was roped in to play a cameo role, which is said to be an important one.
On Wednesday, a Twitter user made an announcement about King Khan beginning to shoot for the film. The tweet from user @jatin20rkf read, "It's Really Happening @ayaansangar SRK is shooting for his part for Brahmastra from today onwards @aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor #ayanmukerji @SrBachchan #Brahmāstra."
It's Really Happening @ayaansangar SRK is shooting for his part for Brahmastra from today onwards 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😭🔥🔥💪🏻@aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor #ayanmukerji @SrBachchan #Brahmāstra https://t.co/J66gBZoZfC pic.twitter.com/YbQq3t3JMl— JATIN (@jatin20rkf) November 13, 2019
The tweet was shared with a picture clicked at Goregaon Film City, and read 'Night Schedule Day 11, with SRK'. The movie, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.
The film is slated to be released in summer 2020. It is a part of trilogy attempted by Ayan Mukherji, and Khan has given his nod to be a part of all three films.
This will be SRK's second collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor, after Ae Dil Hai Mushqil. On the other hand, Alia and SRK have shared screen space in Dear Zindagi. Both the movies were released in 2016.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mardaani 2 Trailer: Rani Mukherjee is Back as Fierce Policewoman Out to Nab a Serial Rapist
- Was Alexander Zverev Using His Phone During ATP Finals Loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas? Player Denies
- Despite Advisory Bed Rest, Amitabh Bachchan Pulls Off 18 Hour Shift for Kaun Banega Crorepati
- Photoshopped Image of Cricketer Smriti Mandhana with Lipstick and Fairer Skin Causes Outrage
- IAF Rafale Fighter Jet: What Makes Dassault-Made Plane So Important for India