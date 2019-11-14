Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan Starts Shooting for Cameo in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra

A tweet shared on Wednesday indicated that Shah Rukh Khan has begun shooting for his role in the Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 14, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan Starts Shooting for Cameo in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra
Image of Shah Rukh Khan, courtesy of Instagram

A few days ago, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan is coming on board Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie, which was set to release this year, was shifted to 2020. SRK was roped in to play a cameo role, which is said to be an important one.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user made an announcement about King Khan beginning to shoot for the film. The tweet from user @jatin20rkf read, "It's Really Happening @ayaansangar SRK is shooting for his part for Brahmastra from today onwards @aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor #ayanmukerji @SrBachchan #Brahmāstra."

The tweet was shared with a picture clicked at Goregaon Film City, and read 'Night Schedule Day 11, with SRK'. The movie, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.

The film is slated to be released in summer 2020. It is a part of trilogy attempted by Ayan Mukherji, and Khan has given his nod to be a part of all three films.

This will be SRK's second collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor, after Ae Dil Hai Mushqil. On the other hand, Alia and SRK have shared screen space in Dear Zindagi. Both the movies were released in 2016.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram