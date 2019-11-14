Shah Rukh Khan Starts Shooting for Cameo in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra

A few days ago, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan is coming on board Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie, which was set to release this year, was shifted to 2020. SRK was roped in to play a cameo role, which is said to be an important one.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user made an announcement about King Khan beginning to shoot for the film. The tweet from user @jatin20rkf read, "It's Really Happening @ayaansangar SRK is shooting for his part for Brahmastra from today onwards @aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor #ayanmukerji @SrBachchan #Brahmāstra."

The tweet was shared with a picture clicked at Goregaon Film City, and read 'Night Schedule Day 11, with SRK'. The movie, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.

The film is slated to be released in summer 2020. It is a part of trilogy attempted by Ayan Mukherji, and Khan has given his nod to be a part of all three films.

This will be SRK's second collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor, after Ae Dil Hai Mushqil. On the other hand, Alia and SRK have shared screen space in Dear Zindagi. Both the movies were released in 2016.

