Shah Rukh Khan Stayed in Hotel on Day of Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing in HC?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, 23, is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail after being detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 from a cruise ship alleged to have drugs on board.

For the third straight day, the matter will be taken up in front of Justice Nitin Sambre of the Bombay High Court and a decision on Aryan’s bail is likely to come through later on Thursday. Earlier, Aryan, and the other accused, have been denied bail twice.

As speculations continue to rise on Aryan’s fate, a picture of Shah Rukh is circulating on social media which shows him leaving for Mannat, his residence in Bandra, from a hotel. It is here that the team of lawyers representing his son apprised him of the status of the case. After the meeting, Shah Rukh left for Mannat via the back entrance of the venue. His car was spotted among a few people and even he was clicked through in the night.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has delayed all his shoot work until Aryan is released from jail. His two anticipated films, Pathan with Deepika Padukone and Atlee directorial, were shooting when Aryan was nabbed and court proceedings got him involved. Earlier, on Oct 21, Shah Rukh even met Aryan for a brief time in Arthur Road Jail, as per protocols. The father-son spoke through a glass pane and on intercom. A slew of people and media personnel thronged the jail premises and images of the Bollywood star went viral on social media.

Shah Rukh is also set to feature in Rajkumar Hirani directorial, with Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon coming on board as co-writers. It is described as a social drama.

