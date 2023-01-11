CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan Sings ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’, Greets Fans With Folded Hands At Auto Expo 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s visit Auto Expo comes just a day after he launched the trailer of his upcoming film Pathaan. (Photos: Twitter)



Shah Rukh Khan won the audiences over with his iconic open-arm pose as he sang Tujhe Dekha Toh from his 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

We are beyond thrilled that Shah Rukh Khan will be making his big-screen comeback after four years! Ahead of the big-ticket release, SRK is now making headlines with his appearance at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 at Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. The actor, who is the brand ambassador of the automaker Hyundai, was spotted at the company’s pavilion at the event. King Khan won the audiences over with his iconic open-arm pose as he sang Tujhe Dekha Toh from his 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The actor was spotted wearing a white shirt, black jacket, and matching slacks.

Shah Rukh Khan attends Auto Expo 2023 in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts as he impresses all with his iconic pose at Auto Expo 2023. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan looks charming as always in formal attire at Auto Expo 2023. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

The song is synonymous with the superstar. And this is not the first time he was seen performing at a public forum. Last year, King Khan was spotted singing the song at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. And of course, the signature pose had to follow. The legendary scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was recreated on stage by Shah Rukh Khan and his co-star Kajol. The actor not only charmed the crowd and fans with his personality but also won an award at the film festival.

Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to Noida and the Auto Expo comes just a day after he launched the trailer of his upcoming action thriller film Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in vital roles. The movie is scheduled to release on January 25. The two-minute teaser featured Shah Rukh and Deepika in the role of espionage operatives fending off John’s formidable adversary, who is plotting a significant strike on India.

Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has two other big movies in his pipeline - Jawaan an Dunki. While SRK will share the screen with Nayanthara in Jawan, Dunki will mark his first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu.

