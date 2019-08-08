Shah Rukh Khan Steps Out of Car to Click Selfies With Australian Fans Waiting For Him in Freezing Cold

In a career span of over 27 years, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors in India and overseas. The actor has a huge fan following and every time he steps out in public, his fans surround him to click pictures with him.

Likewise, when the actor reached Australia to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on Wednesday, he encountered a number of frenzied fans who were waiting for him in freezing cold. As soon as the actors saw these people cheering his name and asking for pictures, he stepped out of his car, took a fan's phone and asked everybody to join him for selfies.

Video of same is making rounds on the Internet, take a look:

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will take place in between August 8 and August 15. The festival will screen over 60 films from all across India and the subcontinent in over 22 languages. Film aficionados will get the opportunity to interact with their favourite artistes and filmmakers at the festival in event, pose questions at Panel Discussions and Q&A sessions post each screening.

The festival would pay tribute to the actor's continuous contribution to cinema and popular culture in India with the award. Shah Rukh will be felicitated with 'Excellence in Cinema' honour at the awards night.

Thanking for the honour, he said in a statement, "I'm humbled and honoured for this recognition. It will be a great experience to share the stage and the podium with my fellow industry members who are all coming from various parts of India to celebrate cinema in Melbourne."

