Shah Rukh Khan Stops To Shake CISF Officer's Hand At Airport, Finally Allows Paparazzi To Take His Pics

Shah Rukh Khan is finally letting go of his famous umbrella! The King Khan was spotted outside the Mumbai Airport on Thursday, heading to board a flight and this time around, he allowed the paparazzi to take pictures of him. If that wasn’t enough of a treat for his fans, SRK’s sweet interaction with the CISF officer was also caught on camera as well.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Shah Rukh was seen wearing his popular scissor-printed denim pants with a black tee and a jacket. He sported a mask while completing his look with a pair of sunglasses. He carried a bag on his shoulder as he made his way to the departure terminal.

Like everyone, Shah Rukh took stood for his security process. But unlike most, the actor shook hands with the officer performing his duty before he walked into the airport.

Watch the video here:

It seems like Shah Rukh might be off to London and Europe to film for his upcoming film Dunki. It was reported earlier this week that the actor along with his co-star Taapsee Pannu and director Rajkumar Hirani would be flying to London and Europe for a shooting schedule.

ETimes reported that the Dunki cast will fly to other European locations after spending a few days in London. Following the completion of the film’s foreign schedule, they will fly back to India in the first week of August. A source close to the production told ETimes,”Shah Rukh will return to Mumbai and then leave for Punjab to shoot.”

Dunki is reportedly about a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. It is stated that the theme of this movie is immigration across borders. The movie will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Shahrukh’s wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.