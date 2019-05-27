Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol Arrive at Ajay Devgn's House to Pay Last Respects to Veeru Devgan

Sunny Deol, filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Prakash Jha also visited Ajay Devgn's residence to pay their condolences. Funeral is at 6pm today.

News18.com

Updated:May 27, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol Arrive at Ajay Devgn's House to Pay Last Respects to Veeru Devgan
Sunny Deol, filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Prakash Jha also visited Ajay Devgn's residence to pay their condolences. Funeral is at 6pm today.
As soon as news of the passing of Ajay Devgn's father, stunt director Veeru Devgan broke, members of the film industry came together to offer condolences. Not just messages on social media, many even turned up at Ajay Devgn's place to stand beside the grieving family. Shah Rukh Khan, a close of Ajay's wife and actress Kajol, was among the stars who arrived to pay his respects.

SRK arrived alone at Ajay's house and stayed for some time with the Devgan family before heading home. Today is also the birthday of SRK's youngest child, son AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan at Ajay Devgn's residence.

IMG-20190527-WA0317

Other Bollywood stars who paid a visit were brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt, filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Prakash Jha, Sajid Khan and Kajol's cousin, director Ayan Mukerji.

(Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt arrives at Ajay Devgn's residence to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Prakash Jha arrives at Ajay Devgn's residence to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Mahesh Bhatt arrives at Ajay Devgn's residence to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Veeru Devgn is credited with Ajay's grand entry into films with 1991's Phool Aur Kaante. In the film, he enters the screen for the first time riding on two bikes. This scene and hit songs made Ajay one of the most promising newcomers in the film. Veeru had also acted in films like Kranti, Saurabh and Singhasan. He had stopped going to film parties, but recently, he was seen at the screening of Ajay's film Total Dhamaal.

Ajay Devgn at his residence in Mumbai. His father Veeru Devgan passed away this morning.

IMG-20190527-WA0281

Other filmmakers like Kunal Kohli, Abbas-Mustan were among those who paid tribute to the veteran stunt choreographer on social media, praying for his soul.

Veeru Devgan, aged 85, breathed his last on Monday afternoon at a hospital in Mumbai due to age-related issues, according to a source. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness in the morning. However, after being admitted, he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away. The funeral will be held at the Vile Parle West Crematorium on Monday evening.

Veeru Devgn funeral

