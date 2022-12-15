Shah Rukh Khan Talks About Unity Amid Ban Pathaan Calls, Nora Fatehi On Feud Rumours With Malaika Arora

Shah Rukh Khan addressed the ongoing negativity on social media amid protests against his upcoming film Pathaan. Talking about the importance of cinema at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), he said it is the most important medium of modern times. “Cinema and the advent of articulation through social media platforms have now become the foremost expression of human experience and emotion. The collective narrative of time is shaped by social media and contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature."

Also present at the event was Amitabh Bachchan who spoke about the history of Indian cinema, the country’s freedom movement, pre-Independence films, communalism and more at length. He added, “Even now, I am sure my colleagues on stage will agree, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression." He further spoke about filmmakers such as Satyajit Ray and Rittwik Ghatak and the socio-political issues they portrayed through their films.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared the news about Henry Cavill’s exit from the Superman franchise. “We’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill," he tweeted. “But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future," he added. Cavill took to Instagram and confirmed it as well.

In the previous episode of Moving In with Malaika, the actress and Nora Fatehi spoke at length about the constant rumoured rivalry between them, and how they are often pitted against each other. In the recent episode, they created the most sizzling dance videos with their ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ collaboration. While that grabbed everyone’s attention, Nora spoke about her feud with Malaika. Malaika praised Nora and said that she’s come such a long way from there to now, all because of her own hard work. Terence then told them, “Now you girls don’t fight." Nora laughed and said, “No, there’s only love between us. She can smack my b**ty if she wants though."

SS Rajamouli’s period action film RRR has been nominated for five Critics Choice Awards. As the Critics Choice Awards announced their 2023 nominations on Wednesday, RRR landed nods for Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song (Naatu Naatu). In the Best Picture category, RRR, a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking.

