Shah Rukh Khan Teases Announcement of Upcoming Projects in AskSRK Session, Thanks Fans for Visiting His House

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday, surprised his fans by announcing the release date of his most-anticipated film Pathaan. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film will see SRK’s comeback on the big screen after his 2018 film Zero and will release on January 25, 2023. A couple of hours after the announcement, the actor took to his official Twitter handle to thank his fans for the love they showered on him and held an AskSRK session. His Tweet read, “So much love for the announcement. Thank u @yrf #SidAnand #Adi @TheJohnAbraham @deepikapadukone for making me look good. And to thank u all lets do #AskSRK for 10 mins."

Needless to say, his fans flooded the comment section with questions most of which related to Pathan and his comeback. And SRK once again won everyone’s heart with his kind and witty replies. Out of all the congratulatory messages, one fan had replied with a picture that showed him and his friends standing outside Mannat and holding a placard. The text on it read, “Thank You For Announcement."

Replying to this, Shah Rukh wrote, “If I knew you were coming home would have told you personally…thank you being there. My love to you. Keep the placard safely for the next few announcements. #Pathaan."

Shah Rukh’s reply intrigued fans as the actors have a series of projects lined up. He ahs Atlee’s untitled film, followed by a collaboration with Raj Kumar Hirani. He had also teased a collaboration with Hotstar last year. So the actor might be announcing his new project anytime soon.

Another fan asked him, “sir padhai kaise karu acche se mann nahi lagta #AskSRK." To this, Bollywood’s King of Romance replied, “Dimaag try kar shaayad work karega…Mann pyaar ke liye rakh."

Fans also asked whether Pathan fits the expectation of most of his fans. Shah Rukh had a piece of good advice for that. “Thoda tum adjust kar lena thoda main kar dunga…all expectations will get done then. #Pathaan."

Soon after he had shared the teaser of Pathaan, where Deepika and John introduce his character, fans took to social media to welcome back the ‘King.’

Pathaan is backed by Yash Raj Films and is directed by War helmer Siddharth Anand.

