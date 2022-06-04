Shah Rukh Khan Teases Jawan With New Poster, Says 'Teaser Is The Just Tip of The Iceberg'

A day after releasing the teaser of his upcoming movie Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media on Saturday and dropped the poster of the film. In the poster, SRK can be seen posing in his wounded and wrapped look. From his arms to head and an eye, the actor is majorly covered with bandages. His intense expression is further adding fire to the poster.

Dropping the poster, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that Jawan is a special project and gave a shoutout to Atlee and his team. “It’s a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us.But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!”

Meanwhile, raising excitement among fans, the megastar also said that the teaser was merely the tip of the iceberg. “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come,” he said.

director Atlee also assured fans that the film will be a larger-than-life-action entertainer and added, “Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven into creating a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before”.

Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and is directed by Atlee. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Pathaan and Dunki. There are reports that the actor will also feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 for an action sequence. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

