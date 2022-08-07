Shah Rukh Khan Teases Mumbai Police Commissioner, Reveals Who His 'Real Boss' Is; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan at Umang 2022: Bollywood had come together to celebrate and honour the efforts of the Mumbai Police with Umang 2022. While the event took place in June, the show aired on television on Saturday showing Shah Rukh Khan having a ball with Bharti Singh. In a clip from the episode shared by fan clubs, SRK was seen teasing now-former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey at the show.

The video began with Bharti’s husband, comedian Haarsh Limbachiyaa poking fun at all the stars at the venue. He said that while several stars are in the house, he cannot take his eyes off the Mumbai Police Commission. The camera swiftly turns towards the former top cop.

Haarsh noted that everyone must be promptly listening to all orders from the Commissioner. While Shah Rukh acknowledged the power and responsibilities that the post comes with, he joked that there is one person that even the Commissioner has to bow down to — his wife.

The actor and Bharti then enacted possible scenes at the Commissioner’s house in a hilarious skit. Watch it below:

Pandey served in Mumbai Police as the Commissioner until he retired on June 30. Following his retirement, he was embroiled in two cases. He was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate in connection with illegal phone tapping of NSE employees and audits involving iSec Securities Private Limited.

Meanwhile, Umang 2022 marked Shah Rukh Khan’s rare public appearance of the year. The actor has been laying low since the arrest and bail of his son Aryan Khan, in a drugs-related case. The actor did step out a couple of times but did not interact with the cameras.

However, fortunately for his fans, the actor recently allowed the cameras to take pictures of him when he returned from London and Europe following his schedule for Dunki. The actor has been shooting for the Raju Hirani film with Taapsee Pannu for a few weeks now. He also has Pathaan and Jawan in the pipeline. He will also be seen in a cameo role in Brahmastra.

