Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay Sport Intense Looks in Leaked Photos From Jawan's Set

Fans are waiting with bated breath for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. The actor was recently clicked in Chennai for the shooting of Atlee’s film Jawan which also stars Nayanthara. King Khan was clicked with Deepika Padukone who plays a cameo role in the film. Now, a couple of pictures have leaked on social media which see Thalapathy Vijay with SRK. Reports state that Vijay is playing a cameo role with zero remuneration.

In the photo, King Khan can be seen wearing a white shirt and looking at Vijay seriously, whereas the latter looks like he is listening to something carefully.

Take a look at the leaked photos:

Jawan is set to release in June 2023. Earlier this month, it was confirmed after a lot of speculation that South star Vijay Sethupathi is also a part of Atlee’s film where he will be playing the antagonist.

The film is Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with Atlee and Nayanthara. SRK’s looks were revealed in June this year and ever since it has piqued the interest of fans. The teaser video featured Shah Rukh amidst a rugged backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages. Jawan also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first pan-Indian film.

Next year, King Khan also has two major releases apart from Jawan. He will be making his comeback on the silver screen with Pathaan which is scheduled for a Republic Day release. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play pivotal roles in the film. The latter recently confirmed that they have started dubbing for Pathaan. Following Pathaan and Jawan, he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

