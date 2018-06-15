English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Brother Salman Khan for Making Zero 'Dream Come Alive'
Shah Rukh and Salman wished India "Eid mubarak" by featuring together in a special song in a teaser of Aanand L. Rai's "Zero", which was shared on Twitter on Thursday.
A File Photo.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked actor Salman Khan for making the Zero dream come true. Calling the Dabangg star his brother, SRK tweeted on Friday: "A big thanks to brother Salman Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Red Chillies vfx and Aanand L. Rai for making the Zero dream come alive. Dil se (from the heart)."
A big thx to bro @BeingSalmanKhan & @jaavedjaaferi & @Harry0073 @vfx_redchillies & @aanandlrai for making the #Zero dream come alive.Dil Se— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 15, 2018
