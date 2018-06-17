GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Shekhar Kapur for Appreciating Zero

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur appreciating the teaser of his upcoming film "Zero" is the biggest compliment.

IANS

Updated:June 17, 2018, 10:55 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur appreciating the teaser of his upcoming film Zero is the biggest compliment.

Kapur had complimented the film's teaser on Twitter and had said that he was looking forward to Zero.

"Every time I see trailer for Zero, I can't help smiling. Really looking forward to the film. It seems to have the same sense of joy and fun we made Mr India with. And really good VFX too SRK," the director tweeted.




To which, Shah Rukh replied on Friday: "Thank you my friend. You appreciating and smiling is the biggest compliment for the teaser. Will show you stuff soon. Love."




Zero features Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions have joined hands for Zero, produced by Gauri Khan. The movie, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

