Shah Rukh Khan on Suhana: My Daughter is Dusky, but she's the Most Beautiful Girl in the World

He may be a superstar now, but Shah Rukh Khan is still aware of his origins and says it keeps him grounded.At the ongoing 24th Kolkata International Film Festival, he was quizzed about running into controversies for endorsing fairness creams. In his defence, Shah Rukh said he’d never been dishonest with his followers and didn’t judge people on their physical appearance.“I’ve never tried to be dishonest with anyone. I mean, who am I to do so? I was never the best looking guy, the tallest person, the most able-bodied person, the best dancer, the guy with the nicest hair, not from a fine lineage and I did not come from an acting school that taught me to be a Hindi film hero. So how can I belittle someone on any of these seven-eight aspects?” he said.Calling his wife Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana “normal people”, he added, “I’m a lower middle-class guy with none of these trappings. The only thing that must have worked for me is honesty. But look at me now; because of my stardom, I’m good looking also; I’ve become a poster boy! What joke is that?”Talking about how he never expected to become the superstar that he is today, he said, “I used to have posters of Cheryl Ladd and Clint Eastwood in my room. I never thought main Cheryl Ladd ban jaunga ya toh main Clint Eastwood ban jaunga. That aspect was never a part of my life.”Finally, on discriminating against people on the basis of their skin colour, he said, “I’ll be honest. my daughter is sanwli (dusky), but she’s the most beautiful girl in the world. And nobody can tell me otherwise.”