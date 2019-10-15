Shah Rukh Khan to Announce Two Films on His 54th Birthday?

Much has been said about Shah Rukh Khan not doing a movie any time soon or not signing any projects as of yet. However, sources say that the actor may soon announce not one but two projects on his special day, his birthday. The actor will celebrate his 54th birthday on November 2 and the announcements of the films are expected to come on the same day.

A Mumbai Mirror report says one of the projects is being said to be with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, news of which had been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The other director in talks is south director Shankar, who is currently working on the sequel of the 1996 film India, starring Kamal Hasaan, Manisha Koirala and Urmila Mantodkar.

Shah Rukh might be giving a triple bonanza as reports say that he is in talks with Indo-English director Gurinder Chadha, known for her movies like Bend It Like Beckham (2002), Bride and Prejudice (2004). Her most recent movie was Blinded By The Light (2019). If it works out, this will be SRK’s first project in the international circuit.

His fans can surely expect many return gifts on his birthday.

Also, earlier, when was asked about any updates on new projects on his Ask SRK session conducted on Twitter, he had said, “Working on stuff. Will take some time once I get the material right.”

Later, at his TED Talks India Launch he said, “Jokes apart, I am thinking and taking some time. I am working on two or three scripts and, Inshallah, as soon as they are ready, I am ready. Because most of the people with whom I am working are busy so, Inshallah, I will announce it myself. I feel till the time rumours are floating around, it’s good because some of them have given me ideas.”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero (2018), which failed to make an impact, on both the box office and on the audience.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.