Shah Rukh Khan to Appear On David Letterman's Talk Show on Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly appear on the second season of David Letterman's talk show of Netflix.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to sit down for a chat with talk show host David Letterman soon. SRK will appear on Letterman's Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. One of the most popular talk show hosts in the US, Letterman, after retiring from his hugely popular late night show, has been hosting global celebrities on the digital platform.

Shah Rukh is slated to shoot for the show in New York on May 16 in front of a live audience, reported Mid Day. Sources say that the King Khan will also apparently talk about his first web production, Bard Of Blood, on the talk show. Bard Of Blood, based on Bilal Siddiqi's novel and stars Emraan Hashmi, will drop on Netflix soon.

Even though there is no confirmation yet from Shah Rukh on his talk show appearance, social media is already abuzz with the news. Fans are quite excited about the possibility as he will be the first Indian to feature on the show.

Letterman is also a comedian, writer, and producer and has hosted late night television talk shows for 33 years. He has hosted the Late Night with David Letterman on NBC and Late Show with David Letterman on CBS. He has even surpassed his friend and mentor Johnny Carson as the longest-serving late night talk show host in the US' television industry.

In the first season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, he interviewed major global celebrities such as Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai and Jerry Seinfeld.

