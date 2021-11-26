Shah Rukh Khan to Attend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Reports

Reports are doing the rounds for a long time that rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is all set to tie the knot this December. They are supposed to exchange their wedding vows at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and only 200 guests will be attending the wedding. Now, the latest reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan is among those few actors they have sent out their invites to. Bollywoodlife reported that Katrina and Vicky both being SRK fans have insisted he be present at their wedding.

A source close to them also informed the portal that the superstar is considering being present on their big day.

“They are going to keep a low profile, staying away from media glare. Shah Rukh may make a quick entry and exit. He also has to get back to his shoots and will definitely not attend the entire 3-4 day wedding," the publication quoted the source as saying.

Katrina and Shah Rukh had shared the screen in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. Both the films had Anushka Sharma as well.

Meanwhile, if the reports are true, then this will be Shah Rukh’s first proper public appearance after the bail of his son Aryan Khan.

According to reports, the couple, before leaving for Rajasthan for their wedding functions, will do a court marriage in Mumbai. Both the stars are busy in their wedding preparations as well as movies right now. It seems that due to their work commitments, the couple will remain busy after the wedding as well.

