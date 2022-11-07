Shah Rukh Khan to Attend Sharjah International Book Fair, Details Inside

Shah Rukh Khan will be gracing the Sharjah International Book Fair this Friday, November 11. The official Instagram page of the Sharjah International Book Fair shared the news earlier in the day. Sharing a photo of King Khan, they wrote, “The legend of Indian and international cinema is coming to Sharjah! Sharjah International Book Fair will host Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on November 11th! This is a day you can’t miss! What’s your favorite movie of his?”

Take a look at the post here:

According to Khaleej Times, the superstar will be making an appearance at 6 pm for the fair’s 41st edition. He will also be receiving the book fair’s first Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative honour. The publication further reported that the award is SIBF’s initiative to recognise and honour people whose efforts in their careers have helped transcend cultural barriers.

This is not the first time the UAE is expressing their love and admiration for SRK. On his birthday this year, the Burj Khalifa of Dubai lit up once again to wish him. He is also the first Indian actor to receive the Golden Visa and was awarded the Happiness Card by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs. Shah Rukh Khan recently became the ambassador with Burjeel Holdings. He is also the brand ambassador of Dubai Tourism.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in cameo roles in three films this year- Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Now, the actor is gearing up for his comeback with the film Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film spy-thriller will release on January 25, 2023. This will be followed by Jawan, for which SRK has collaborated with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara for the first time. Besides these, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

