Shah Rukh Khan to Be Honored at Red Sea International Film Festival, Details Inside

The Red Sea International Film Festival will honour Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan with an honorary award for his exceptional contribution to the movie industry. The Festival will run from December 1 to 10 in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on the eastern shores of the Red Sea. The event will present 131 features and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages.

Producer and actor Shah Rukh Khan, famously titled King Khan is one of the most successful film stars in India with more than 100 movies to his credit that he accomplished in about three decades. He has earned multiple prizes.

Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the Festival, commented: “We are thrilled to be honouring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar. He has captivated audiences since his earliest performances and is one of the world’s most renowned actors working today. After 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful superstars of Indian cinema and is loved by audiences around the world. We look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December.”

Khan said: “I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.”

According to Arab News, the actor is reportedly shooting his latest film titled “Dunki” in Jeddah, where he has been spotted around town by fans. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Taapsee Pannu along with Boman Irani.

Shah Rukh Khan is also gearing up for his big comeback with Pathaan, which is slated to release on January 25, 2023. This will mark his first film in 5 years. However, this year, the actor was seen in cameo roles in films such as Brahmastra, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Laal Singh Chaddha. Following Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, SRK will be seen in Jawan with Nayanthara. The film is directed by Atlee Kumar. Jawan will be followed by the release of Dunki. For Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee Pannu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here