1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan to Begin Shoot for Rajkumar Hirani's Next by April 2020?

After Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero bombed at the box office, actor Shah Rukh Khan took a temporary break from work and announced that he wants to spend time with his family.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan to Begin Shoot for Rajkumar Hirani's Next by April 2020?
Image: Special Arrangement

After Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero bombed at the box office, actor Shah Rukh Khan took a temporary break from work and announced that he wants to spend time with his family. However, fans were eager to see him on screens and rumours started to float around that a new project would be announced on his birthday, that is, November 2.

The rumour said that SRK will next join hands with Tamil filmmaker Atlee, whose last film Bigil was a big success. However, now as per a report by Pinkvilla, the actor has chosen to work with Rajkumar Hirani first and the filming of the project will, reportedly, begin in April 2020.

A source close to the website was quoted saying, “Shah Rukh Khan has been approached by three directors, Atlee, Rajkumar Hirani and Ali Abbas Zafar. He loved all the scripts and will be working on them, one by one. However, Hirani has already locked Shah Rukh’s dates and the shooting will start from April 2020.”

Interestingly, Shah Rukh and Hirani have always said that they wanted to work together. In fact, for Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots, Hirani’s first choice for the lead roles was SRK. However, due to the latter's other commitments, the two could not collaborate.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also has a pivotal cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, which will release in the summer of 2020. The source added, "It's almost like a small role, which impacts the whole story and takes it ahead."

