Shah Rukh Khan to Begin Shooting for His Films After Aryan Khan's Birthday

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, walked out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail today in the drugs-on-cruise case after spending almost a month behind bars. The 23-year-old was granted bail on Thursday by the Bombay High Court, but due to certain formalities it has taken two days for him to be released.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving his home Mannat to reach the Arthur Road Jail this morning had kept all his work on hold indefinitely. The actor was shooting for Yash Raj Film’s Pathan and south director Atlee’s next at the time when his son was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2.

News18.com had earlier reported that the actor had cancelled the shoot of Pathan for which he was expected to leave for Spain in the first week of October and also Atlee’s next which was being shot in Mumbai. A source now reveals that SRK will resume his work by end of November, around a week after Aryan’s birthday.

Read: Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Reunites With Family at Mannat After 3 Weeks in Arthur Jail; Fans in Tears

“November is generally a time of celebration for family as it is SRK and Aryan’s birthday on November 2 and November 13 respectively. Shah Rukh is currently relieved that his son is coming home. This year, even Diwali is around the same time. SRK has decided to have a low-key birthday celebration. This year too, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for them for their support. Diwali and Aryan’s birthday are also going to be muted celebrations," says the source.

The source further states that the actor wants to spend time with his entire family for sometime before he resumes work. “SRK was completely hands-on and was continuously sitting with the lawyers throughout the bail hearings. While granting Aryan bail, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him. Shah Rukh wants to make sure that everything is followed properly and things settle down. The actor has decided to spend time with Aryan and the family. At the same time, he doesn’t want to make his producers wait longer. He has already informed the two films that he is working on that he will join them by the end of next month."

The source adds, “Both films are currently on stand-by and are waiting for SRK to join them. As soon as the bail order was passed on Thursday, both the units have started prepping for the necessary shoot. The actor is planning to shoot for Atlee’s film first before leaving the country for Pathan which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from Spain, the actor is also expected to shoot in Russia for certain sequences of the film."

Reportedly, Shah Rukh is also teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani for his social drama based on immigration which features Taapsee Pannu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.