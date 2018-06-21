English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shah Rukh Khan to Co-Produce Amitabh Bachchan's Badla
Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla also features Taapsee Pannu and is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film Contratiempo also known as The Invisible Guest.
A file photo of SRK and Big B. (Kiff.in)
Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be teaming up with Amitabh Bachchan after almost a decade, this time as a co-producer for the megastar's upcoming crime-thriller Badla.
Khan will be co-producing the film through his Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, Azure Entertainment.
Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla also features Taapsee Pannu and is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film 'Contratiempo' also known as 'The Invisible Guest'.
The shoot of the movie started in Glasgow, Scotland recently.
"When you get an actor like Mr Amitabh Bachchan, half your battle is won. He is every director's delight and I am very excited to direct him. Also I have been trying to work with Taapsee for a while and this is the perfect story to collaborate with her," Sujoy said in a statement.
"And above all my excitement is doubled that it is produced by SRK. Couldn't have asked for a better team and now it is time for work," he added.
Khan and Bachchan were last seen sharing screen space in the 2008 hit "Bhoothnath."
Also Watch
Khan will be co-producing the film through his Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, Azure Entertainment.
Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla also features Taapsee Pannu and is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film 'Contratiempo' also known as 'The Invisible Guest'.
The shoot of the movie started in Glasgow, Scotland recently.
"When you get an actor like Mr Amitabh Bachchan, half your battle is won. He is every director's delight and I am very excited to direct him. Also I have been trying to work with Taapsee for a while and this is the perfect story to collaborate with her," Sujoy said in a statement.
"And above all my excitement is doubled that it is produced by SRK. Couldn't have asked for a better team and now it is time for work," he added.
Khan and Bachchan were last seen sharing screen space in the 2008 hit "Bhoothnath."
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: David Beckham Predicts Kane versus Messi in Final
- Are Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Flying to Mumbai to Meet Actress' Mom Madhu Chopra?
- Instagram Takes on YouTube; Launches 'IGTV' Mobile App For Hour Long Videos
- Clooneys Open Their Hearts & Wallets as Hollywood Attacks Family Separations
- New Second-Generation Audi A1 Unveiled