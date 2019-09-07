Shah Rukh Khan to do Ali Abbas Zafar's Action Film Next: Report
As per a report in an entertainment website, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in an out-and-out action avatar in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film.
Image of Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, courtesy of Instagram
If reports are to be believed then Shah Rukh Khan has finally signed his next film post Zero. As per latest information, SRK has given his approval to an action film, which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The upcoming film will release in 2020 and will be produced by Yash Raj Films, claims a report in Pinkvilla.
The report adds that Ali and SRK have had a preliminary discussion about the project and the latter has given the filmmaker a positive response.
A source close to the development in the matter was quoted by the website as saying, "Shah Rukh has signed a big actioner which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Shah Rukh wanted to take up an action-oriented subject as his next and he's finally got the perfect script. The film is going to be mounted on a giant scale and will be one of the biggest films to hit screens in 2020."
The source added, "The superstar has always been fond of Ali's work and feels he brings out the right mix of action and emotion in his films. On the other hand, Ali has always wanted to collaborate with Shah Rukh. Their union was waiting to happen and it's finally happening now."
As of now, Ali will be shooting for Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar's Khaali Peeli and will work with SRK post completion of the project.
However, a confirmation from the actor or director's end is still awaited.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- US Open: Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev to Face Off in Men's Singles Final
- A Year After Section 377 Was Read Down, People From The Queer Community Tell Us How 'Free' They Really Feel
- Suhana Khan's Picture as a Fresher at New York University is Breaking the Internet
- Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free
- Kerala’s First Openly Married Gay Couple is Now Fighting for Right to Adopt