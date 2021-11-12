Shah Rukh Khan to Do This for Aryan Khan Before Resuming the Shoot of Pathan, Tiger 3, Lion

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan went through a gruelling time last month as their eldest son Aryan Khan was nabbed by the NCB from a cruise ship in an alleged drug case. Even after being granted bail, things have not gone back to being normal as the star kid has to visit the NCB weekly and follow several other conditions imposed on him. The Bollywood superstar who had paused the work on his upcoming projects is finally attending to his work commitments now that his son is back home with them. However, he has designed some changes for Aryan, as reported by BollywoodLife.com.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan To Resume Shooting For Pathan, Will Fly To Spain Next Month | Exclusive

Since Aryan’s arrest, the actor has been looking for a reliable bodyguard for his son. Now, he has decided that instead of hiring a new person for his son, he will let his trusted bodyguard Ravi Singh be with his son, while SRK will take on a new bodyguard.

“Aryan is not someone to get very comfortable in a new person’s company but he has known Ravi Singh for years now and shares a good rapport with him. He is supposed to visit the NCB office every Friday and with the new team investigating the case, there may be the frequent summons and in such a case, Shah Rukh feels it is best to have someone known and trusted along with Aryan. So that he can be at peace when he is away from home for shoots,” the publication quoted a source close to the family as saying.

Shah Rukh has a series of projects lined up. He will star in Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Atlee’s next project, and cameos in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.