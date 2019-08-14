Tu Desh Mera, a tribute song shot to commemorate those killed in the terror attack in Pulwama featuring Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others, will also see an appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, states a report in pinkvilla.com. The makers, in a statement, made it clear that despite being busy with work, SRK took time out to shoot for the tribute music video.

Reportedly, SRK’s verse in the four-minute-long video sequence comprises of some emotional lines.

The reports adds that SRK recently shot for his portion in the video in Mumbai, before attending to other work commitments. The report adds that the makers expressed their gratitude towards SRK after the video was shot. In turn, SRK also thanked the makers of Tu Desh Mera and told them that he was glad to be part of the shoot.

Abhishek Mitra, MD of the Happy Productions, was quoted by the website as saying, "To say that we were excited by the prospect of Shah Rukh Khan joining us for the video is an understatement. He was travelling that week and was quite busy. We are grateful that he took out the time to shoot for the video. We shot Shah Rukh’s part of the video at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai after midnight.”

As per the report, the teaser of Tu Desh Mera, also featuring stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and more will release on Independence Day. However, the date of the launch of the song is still being finalised.

We thank Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, @TheAryanKartik, and @iTIGERSHROFF for their contribution in the tribute song by @HAPPYPRODINDIA #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Pulwama Martyrs. pic.twitter.com/SXPN8c8bgW — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) July 13, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.