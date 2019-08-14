Shah Rukh Khan to Feature in Song Dedicated to Pulwama Terror Attack Victims: Report
'Tu Desh Mera' will also feature the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans from his villa Mannat on the occasion of Eid, in Mumbai on August 12, 2019. (Image: PTI)
Tu Desh Mera, a tribute song shot to commemorate those killed in the terror attack in Pulwama featuring Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others, will also see an appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, states a report in pinkvilla.com. The makers, in a statement, made it clear that despite being busy with work, SRK took time out to shoot for the tribute music video.
Reportedly, SRK’s verse in the four-minute-long video sequence comprises of some emotional lines.
The reports adds that SRK recently shot for his portion in the video in Mumbai, before attending to other work commitments. The report adds that the makers expressed their gratitude towards SRK after the video was shot. In turn, SRK also thanked the makers of Tu Desh Mera and told them that he was glad to be part of the shoot.
Abhishek Mitra, MD of the Happy Productions, was quoted by the website as saying, "To say that we were excited by the prospect of Shah Rukh Khan joining us for the video is an understatement. He was travelling that week and was quite busy. We are grateful that he took out the time to shoot for the video. We shot Shah Rukh’s part of the video at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai after midnight.”
As per the report, the teaser of Tu Desh Mera, also featuring stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and more will release on Independence Day. However, the date of the launch of the song is still being finalised.
We thank Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, @TheAryanKartik, and @iTIGERSHROFF for their contribution in the tribute song by @HAPPYPRODINDIA #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Pulwama Martyrs. pic.twitter.com/SXPN8c8bgW— 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) July 13, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Also Hired Human Contractors to Transcribe Your Messenger Audio Chats
- Hard Kaur's Twitter Account Suspended After Rapper Posts Video Supporting Khalistan Movement
- Rohit, Dhawan and Shreyas Relax at Sea Ahead of Third ODI
- Narendra Modi Just Made a Bunch of Indians Google 'Sweet Neem' After 'Man Vs Wild' Episode
- Reliance And Microsoft Partnership For Cloud Services is a Threat to Amazon, Google