Shah Rukh Khan to Feature in Song Dedicated to Pulwama Terror Attack Victims: Report

'Tu Desh Mera' will also feature the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans from his villa Mannat on the occasion of Eid, in Mumbai on August 12, 2019. (Image: PTI)
Tu Desh Mera, a tribute song shot to commemorate those killed in the terror attack in Pulwama featuring Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others, will also see an appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, states a report in pinkvilla.com. The makers, in a statement, made it clear that despite being busy with work, SRK took time out to shoot for the tribute music video.

Reportedly, SRK’s verse in the four-minute-long video sequence comprises of some emotional lines.

The reports adds that SRK recently shot for his portion in the video in Mumbai, before attending to other work commitments. The report adds that the makers expressed their gratitude towards SRK after the video was shot. In turn, SRK also thanked the makers of Tu Desh Mera and told them that he was glad to be part of the shoot.

Abhishek Mitra, MD of the Happy Productions, was quoted by the website as saying, "To say that we were excited by the prospect of Shah Rukh Khan joining us for the video is an understatement. He was travelling that week and was quite busy. We are grateful that he took out the time to shoot for the video. We shot Shah Rukh’s part of the video at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai after midnight.”

As per the report, the teaser of Tu Desh Mera, also featuring stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and more will release on Independence Day. However, the date of the launch of the song is still being finalised.

