Shah Rukh Khan is all set to film his cameo for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3, a new report has claimed. It was previously revealed that Shah Rukh will be appearing in Tiger 3 while Salman has a cameo in Pathaan. Salman had later confirmed the news.

Now, a new report claims that Salman has already shot for his extended cameo in Pathaan and Shah Rukh will be shooting his role in Tiger 3 over 10 days soon. It is also reported that a special introduction scene is being designed for Shah Rukh in the movie. The shoot is likely to take place by July end or early August.

“Much like Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has to shoot for about 10 days with Salman on Tiger 3. It’s a role reversal of sorts in terms of the number of shoot days, but the dynamic of character cameo in both the films is diametrically different. While Salman has a chopper bound entry in Pathaan, a special introduction scene is being designed for SRK in Tiger 3, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now,” a source told Pinkvilla.

Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, whereas Tiger 3 is an Eid release. Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh’s comeback to the big screen after five years. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero. While it will be his first full-length film since Zero, Shah Rukh has a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra releasing later this year. Karan Johar had confirmed SRK’s cameo last year.

Besides these movies, Shah Rukh has also announced his film, Jawan, with Atlee set to release in June 2023 and Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani in December 2023. Meanwhile, Salman has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline as well. The actor is reportedly filming in Hyderabad for the movie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.