Shah Rukh Khan To Have a Cameo In Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra?
Soruces say that Shah Rukh Khan, who is fond of Ayan Mukerji's work, has finalized his dates for the fantasy trilogy and will be seen in a pivotal role.
While his next movie after Zero is yet to be announced, Shah Rukh Khan is said to have a cameo role in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.
According to a source in a Mumbai mirror report, "Shah Rukh Khan himself likes Ayan's work and immediately agreed to the cameo. And like everyone else's in the film, even SRK's character has the mythological touch."
"It's a guest appearance but Shah Rukh plays a pivotal role in taking Ranbir's journey forward. He has already allotted his dates for his portions and will shoot before the year-end," the source further added.
Shah Rukh's character is said to be a pivotal one and will help Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva move forward in his journey. If the rumours come true, it won't be the first time King Khan will be seen sharing screen space with the actors. SRK has earlier done a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, where he played Aishwarya Rai's ex-husband. The actor has also starred with leading lady Alia in Dear Zindagi.
Shah Rukh is said to be starring next in a Tamil movie titled Sanki, which will be helmed by director Atlee. An official announcement was expected to come out today, on the occasion of his 54th birthday.
Meanwhile, earlier reports also suggested his possible cameo in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. A source revealed that SRK had even given his nod for the role, and Aamir is keen to rope in Salman Khan as well for the movie, bringing alive the Khan trio on screen.
Earlier slated for a December 2019 release, Brahmastra will now hit the theaters in Summer 2020.
