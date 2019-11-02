Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan To Have a Cameo In Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra?

Soruces say that Shah Rukh Khan, who is fond of Ayan Mukerji's work, has finalized his dates for the fantasy trilogy and will be seen in a pivotal role.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan To Have a Cameo In Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra?
Image: CNN-News18 news footage

While his next movie after Zero is yet to be announced, Shah Rukh Khan is said to have a cameo role in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

According to a source in a Mumbai mirror report, "Shah Rukh Khan himself likes Ayan's work and immediately agreed to the cameo. And like everyone else's in the film, even SRK's character has the mythological touch."

"It's a guest appearance but Shah Rukh plays a pivotal role in taking Ranbir's journey forward. He has already allotted his dates for his portions and will shoot before the year-end," the source further added.

Shah Rukh's character is said to be a pivotal one and will help Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva move forward in his journey. If the rumours come true, it won't be the first time King Khan will be seen sharing screen space with the actors. SRK has earlier done a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, where he played Aishwarya Rai's ex-husband. The actor has also starred with leading lady Alia in Dear Zindagi.

Shah Rukh is said to be starring next in a Tamil movie titled Sanki, which will be helmed by director Atlee. An official announcement was expected to come out today, on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

Meanwhile, earlier reports also suggested his possible cameo in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. A source revealed that SRK had even given his nod for the role, and Aamir is keen to rope in Salman Khan as well for the movie, bringing alive the Khan trio on screen.

Earlier slated for a December 2019 release, Brahmastra will now hit the theaters in Summer 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram