Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan continues to reap money at the box office even a month after its release. The film, which has become a sensation among Shah Rukh Khan fans due to adrenaline-pumping action sequences, witty dialogues, intriguing premise and chartbuster songs, is on its way to surpass more milestones. But ask anyone who loved Pathaan and they would say that Salman Khan’s cameo as Tiger was their most favourite part. Not only did it solidify Yash Raj’s spy universe but the combined stardom of the two stars gave considerable weightage to the story. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is in the line to make his appearance as Pathaan in Tiger 3.

For the unversed, Salman indicated in Pathaan that he was going on a deadly mission and that he might need SRK’s help and we can now confirm that SRK will shoot for 7 days for a massive action sequence in Tiger 3 that is sure to leave people on the edge of their seats!

“Expect the unexpected when Pathaan and Tiger meet in the next instalment of YRF’s Spy Universe film, Tiger 3! Audiences have seen and loved SRK and Salman together in Pathaan and they will be thrilled to find out what Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have in mind for Pathaan and Tiger to meet again in Tiger 3! SRK is going to shoot for 7 days for Tiger 3 at the end of April in Mumbai and it is going to be an adrenaline-pumping one for the actor,” informs the trade source.

“The fact that 7 days have been earmarked to shoot this sequence means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences! The expectations are sky high after what people have seen in Pathaan and the makers are very aware of this. So, one should take it for granted that YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember in Indian cinema,” the source adds.

“Expect full swagger from SRK and Salman in Tiger 3. They are going to go all out to give audiences a sequence that they will fondly cherish for their lives. YRF Spy Universe is only going to take the theatrical experience of every film up by a few notches. While each film will have different emotions given how the personalities and story arcs of the three super spies have been designed differently, one can rest assured that when the super-spies cross over to each other’s films, there will be fireworks every single time. Here are the biggest megastars of Indian cinema doing action like never seen before in their unique styles - it is going to be epic,” says the source.

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif as Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as Tiger’s nemesis, is set to release this Diwali.

