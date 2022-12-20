Shah Rukh Khan To Join Salman Khan For Tiger 3 Shoot Next Year; Entire Schedule Revealed

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been waiting for his return on the big screen with bated breath. The actor, who was last seen in 2018 in the film Zero, will be making his comeback in Pathaan. It's a double treat for his fans as SRK will be reuniting with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. The nation is super enthralled to watch the much-anticipated reunion of two Khans on the big screen next year. First, the Dabangg actor will make a cameo appearance in SRK's comeback film Pathaan, and then King Khan will appear in Tiger 3. Now, as per the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan will join Salman Khan in the final leg of the shoot.

According to Pinkvilla, “Salman Khan will be shooting back-to-back on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and follow it up with the last schedule of Tiger 3. While It’s mere patchwork for the action entertainer, he will be canning the key sequences of Tiger 3 by end of January/early February. That’s not all, he will be joined by Pathaan aka. Shah Rukh Khan in this final leg of the shoot.”

The Pathaan and Tiger crossover filming will take place at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai for roughly 7 to 10 days, and the director, Maneesh Sharma, has created a major action sequence that justifies the appearance of these two Indian cinema icons. “Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in one frame warrants celebration on the big screen. While their first crossover will happen in the Republic Day 2023 release, Pathaan, the next in the offing from the two of them is Tiger 3 during the Diwali weekend," a source close to the development added. The entire YRF team is thrilled to be presenting two of Indian cinema's biggest performers in such a magnificent manner.

During his birthday celebrations last year, Salman Khan teased about the potential of him and Shah Rukh to collaborate in another movie. “We are coming together in Tiger and Pathaan. Tiger 3 should be released by December 2022, before that Pathaan will release. Then maybe both of us will come together,” he had told reporters outside his farmhouse.

Tiger 3 was formerly expected to be released on Eid 2023. However, it was later postponed. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor took his Twitter handle and announced the new release date. “Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate Tiger 3 with YRF50 only on a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Katrina Kaif and Maneesh Sharma," he wrote.

Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf pic.twitter.com/74cyIoopt2— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 15, 2022

Apart from YRF's Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, Salman will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, helmed by Farhad Samji and starring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh. Shehnaaz Gill will also make his Bollywood debut in the film. The Bollywood superstar is currently capturing hearts as the host of Bigg Boss 16. On the other hand, in addition to Pathaan, SRK will appear in Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

