Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan to Make a Villainous Cameo in Tamil Star Vijay's Upcoming Film Bigil

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a 15-minute role as a villain in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Bigil. Buzz is that he might star in a song as well.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan to Make a Villainous Cameo in Tamil Star Vijay's Upcoming Film Bigil
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a 15-minute role as a villain in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Bigil. Buzz is that he might star in a song as well.
Loading...

Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo appearance in Tamil star Vijay's upcoming film Bigil. The film, previously titled Thalapathy 63, is one of the much-anticipated Tamil films of the year. And now, the news that the Bollywood star will also be a part of the film has raised curiosity about the film among SRK fans.

According to a source, Shah Rukh will be seen in a 15-minute role as a villain. SRK's role will be the turning point in the climax of the film. The 53-year-old actor will soon be shooting for a fight scene with Vijay. There's also buzz that SRK will be seen a special song in the Tamil film, even though there is no official confirmation on the same.

Earlier this year, during an IPL match, Shah Rukh's public appearance with Mersal director Atlee had sparked rumours about them collaborating for a film. After his last release, Zero, SRK hasn't signed any films, and it was reported that the actor will be doing the Hindi remake of Mersal. However, there has been no official announcement on this project.

Vijay stars alongside Nayanthara in Bigil and the fans have been eager to know what's in store next ever since the makers unveiled the first look. Vijay broke his Twitter hiatus since October 2018 to reveal the new poster of his upcoming film a day before his birthday. The actor posted the tweet showing him in two looks from his film Thalapathy 63, which has now been named Bigil.

Vijay announced the official title alongwith the poster, which is set against North Madras backdrop, featuring the actor in dual roles of father and son.

Read: On the Eve of Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday, Tamil Star Gifts Fans Poster of New Film

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram