Shah Rukh Khan to Make a Villainous Cameo in Tamil Star Vijay's Upcoming Film Bigil

Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo appearance in Tamil star Vijay's upcoming film Bigil. The film, previously titled Thalapathy 63, is one of the much-anticipated Tamil films of the year. And now, the news that the Bollywood star will also be a part of the film has raised curiosity about the film among SRK fans.

According to a source, Shah Rukh will be seen in a 15-minute role as a villain. SRK's role will be the turning point in the climax of the film. The 53-year-old actor will soon be shooting for a fight scene with Vijay. There's also buzz that SRK will be seen a special song in the Tamil film, even though there is no official confirmation on the same.

Earlier this year, during an IPL match, Shah Rukh's public appearance with Mersal director Atlee had sparked rumours about them collaborating for a film. After his last release, Zero, SRK hasn't signed any films, and it was reported that the actor will be doing the Hindi remake of Mersal. However, there has been no official announcement on this project.

Vijay stars alongside Nayanthara in Bigil and the fans have been eager to know what's in store next ever since the makers unveiled the first look. Vijay broke his Twitter hiatus since October 2018 to reveal the new poster of his upcoming film a day before his birthday. The actor posted the tweet showing him in two looks from his film Thalapathy 63, which has now been named Bigil.

Vijay announced the official title alongwith the poster, which is set against North Madras backdrop, featuring the actor in dual roles of father and son.

