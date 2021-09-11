Shah Rukh Khan to Make His OTT Debut? New Promo Shared by the Star is a Major Hint!

Apart from being known worldwide for his acting and his popular films, Shah Rukh Khan is also known for his wit, which remains unparalleled. Now, the superstar might have hinted at his OTT debut with a new witty promo video. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen greeting his fans from Mannat, whereas actor Rajesh Jais looks a bit worried. He then says that he is not sure whether his fan base will remain the same in the future.

As Srk enquires what he means, he explains that all other stars have their shows on Disney+ Hotstar. Shah Rukh then says, “Accha? Kaun baaki sab (Really? Who all)? to which Rajesh named a few actors including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt. A visibly worried Srk asked again whether everyone is on Hotstar? Rajesh then replied, “Matlab sab toh nahi hai (Not everyone is there)."

This made Shah Rukh ask who is yet to debut on Hotstar and Rajesh said, “Sir, aap (Sir you)."

The promo ended with a voiceover that said, “Sabse bade stars Disney+ Hotstar pe sab hai siwaye Shah Rukh ke (All the big stars are on Disney+ Hotstar except Shah Rukh)." The words “to be continued" were also written on the video as it came to an end, indicating that the actor has something under the wraps.

Shah Rukh shared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Hmmmm….Picture toh abhi baaki hai….mere doston…#SiwaySRK."

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the video on his Instagram account as well and wrote, “Never thought I’d see the day when even the Baadshah of Bollywood feels FOMO. Now I’ve seen everything!! @iamsrk"

Ranveer Singh, too, shared the video and praised his sense of humour. “INKA SANS OF HUMOR TOH ALAG HAI BHAISAHAB!!! @iamsrk KO BHI FOMO HO SAKTA HAI?? #SiwaySRK #ad," he wrote.

Fans are even more curious as the OTT platform had run a similar campaign before Ajay Devgn made his web debut with Rudra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Atlee’s untitled film opposite Nayanthara.

