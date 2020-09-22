Shah Rukh Khan to Play Double Role in Atlee's Next?

A lot has been speculated about superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film. The actor, who was last seen in 2018's Zero, has reportedly signed a film with Tamil filmmaker Atlee. Now, according to latest reports, the Raees actor will be seen in a double role in the film.

A source quoted in Mumbai Mirror said, "Atlee and Shah Rukh have been discussing a potential collaboration for two years now and have brainstormed on multiple subjects. They have finally fixed on an action film, which has SRK playing an investigating officer of a top Indian agency and a most-wanted criminal. The story revolves around these two characters who are worlds apart, their conflict and confrontation.”

The source added, “Three of Atlee’s four directorials, Theri, Mersal and Bigil, feature the protagonist in double or triple roles. He loves exploring the different aspects of an actor’s persona within the same film."

The source added that Atlee is looking to continue the trend with two diametrically different characters in this film as well.

Shah Rukh has previously played a double role in the 1998 film Duplicate. The publication also stated that the film will be co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan as well as Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The director is currently scripting the film with Karan Johar's team of writers.

This is not the only film Shah Rukh Khan has in the pipeline. He will apparently also be seen in Sidharth Anand's action thriller with John Abraham. He will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's social drama. However, the actor has maintained that he is taking time off for his family and has not made any official announcement yet.