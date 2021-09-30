Shah Rukh Khan to Play Double Role Once More in Atlee Directorial Co-starring Nayanthara?

Earlier this month, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara were reportedly spotted in Pune, shooting for their much-talked about film together. The two prolific actors have come together for Tamil director Atlee’s next project. While no official confirmation has come from either the stars or the director, the pictures have gone viral on social media.

The project has been under the wraps and no details have been revealed yet. However, strong rumours are doing the rounds that SRK may play a double role in it once again- that of a father and a son. The Bollywood star has earlier played double role in films like Duplicate, Fan, Don, Paheli and Ra.One.

The film is said to have a great cast, which includes Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani. Telugu actor Rana Daggubati is also expected to join them later in the shoot. This film marks the first collaboration of Atlee with Shah Rukh, who will also be seen in YRF’s Pathan.

This, incidentally, won’t be Atlee’s first film featuring Bollywood stars. His 2019 Tamil sports action film, Bigil, a Vijay-Nayanthara star vehicle, had Jackie Shroff as one of the principal actors. Bigil also has Vijay playing double roles, that of father and son.

Atlee is famous for his 2017 action thriller, Mersal, with AR Rahman’s music and a star cast comprising Vijay, SR Suryan, Samantha Akkineni and Kajal Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, buzz is also strong on SRK’s next action film, YRF’s Pathan. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and SRK jetted off to Mallorca to shoot for a song for their upcoming action film.

“The aim is to make Pathan a visual spectacle that no one has seen before and Siddharth Anand (director) and YRF is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this ambitious goal," said a source close to the project.

Pathan also stars John Abraham. Other details about the movie are still under wraps.

