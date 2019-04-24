English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan to Make His Tamil Debut as Villain in Superstar Vijay's 'Thalapathy 63': Report
If multiple reports are to be believed Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his Tamil debut with actor Vijay's upcoming film 'Thalapathy 63'.
File photo of Shah Rukh Khan. (Image: AP)
Loading...
If multiple reports are to be believed Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his Tamil debut with actor Vijay's upcoming film Thalapathy 63. Initially it was being reported that Shah Rukh would just have an extended cameo in the film, however latest reports suggest that it wouldn't be a regular cameo.
A source close to the project informed Pinkvilla, "SRK has a prominent character that he's playing in Thalapathy 63. It's not like his other cameos. In fact, he is the main villain who comes in the picture only towards the climax. He has a good 15 minutes odd role, fighting Vijay. The makers wanted a leading face from the Hindi film industry to shoot for the role and when Atlee approached Shah Rukh for it, he agreed on principle to do it."
If everything goes as planned, the Bollywood star will soon be on the sets of Thalapathy 63. "It's a four-five day shoot and the team is figuring whether to film the scenes in Chennai or in Mumbai itself," the source added.
Rumours of Shah Rukh making his Tamil debut sparked when director Atlee Kumar and he were spotted sitting next to each other at the recent match of Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.
There are already reports doing rounds that Shah Rukh may feature in the Hindi remake of Mersal, which will be helmed by Atlee who also directed the original film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
A source close to the project informed Pinkvilla, "SRK has a prominent character that he's playing in Thalapathy 63. It's not like his other cameos. In fact, he is the main villain who comes in the picture only towards the climax. He has a good 15 minutes odd role, fighting Vijay. The makers wanted a leading face from the Hindi film industry to shoot for the role and when Atlee approached Shah Rukh for it, he agreed on principle to do it."
If everything goes as planned, the Bollywood star will soon be on the sets of Thalapathy 63. "It's a four-five day shoot and the team is figuring whether to film the scenes in Chennai or in Mumbai itself," the source added.
Rumours of Shah Rukh making his Tamil debut sparked when director Atlee Kumar and he were spotted sitting next to each other at the recent match of Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.
There are already reports doing rounds that Shah Rukh may feature in the Hindi remake of Mersal, which will be helmed by Atlee who also directed the original film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Sky is Offering New Channel Packs, And Has Updated Channel Prices For Its DTH Users
- World Cup Redux: Tendulkar Announces Himself on World Stage
- When 'Over-protective' Boney Kapoor Sent Text to Khushi's Friend to Check on Her
- Bajrang Punia Wins India's 1st Gold Medal at Asian Wrestling Championships
- Honda CBR650R Launched in India at Rs 7.70 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results