Shah Rukh Khan to Pray at Siddhivinayak Temple After Aryan Khan's 'Homecoming'?

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, walked out of the Arthur Road prison, after spending 22 days in the central Mumbai facility following his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the city coast. The 23-year-old, arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), walked out of the prison, his home’ since October 8, at 11 am and got into a waiting car, which reached his actual home Mannat in suburban Bandra shortly after 11.30 am.

Half an hour before Aryan came out, his father’s bodyguard got down from a white Range Rover car waiting outside the prison and stood near the facility’s gate. He was seen speaking to policemen posted there. Around 11 am, the car started moving slowly near the prison’s gate and stopped to receive Aryan. A sizeable media contingent was also present to cover Aryan’s release from the jail. Outside the prison, fans and onlookers cheering for Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan and trying to catch a glimpse of the superstar were in for a disappointment as they could not see the actor’s face and had to assume that he was in the vehicle.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan to Begin Shooting for His Films After Aryan Khan’s Birthday

Now, it has come to light that Shah Rukh may soon visit Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers as a token of gratitude. “SRK may soon visit Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers as his son Aryan Khan was finally released from Arthur Road jail. This is his way of expressing gratitude to Ganpati Bappa," said the insider privy to information told India Today.

Earlier, Shah Rukh shared an image of Ganapati idol and puja at his home on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Read: Suhana Khan Shares Heartwarming Note For BFF Ananya Panday: ‘Love You to Pieces’

It is also learnt that Shah Rukh, who has stopped all his professional work after his son’s arrest, will be resuming shoot of hos upcoming movies only after Aryan’s 24th birthday on Nov 13.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.