Shah Rukh Khan to Pray at Siddhivinayak Temple After Aryan Khan's Release; Anushka Sharma Shares Pics of Vamika Dressed as a Fairy for Halloween

Rajkummar Rao, who appeared as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday alongside his Hum Do Hamare Do co-star Kriti Sanon, revealed that when he first met his girlfriend Patralekhaa, she assumed that he is a “cheap man" just like his character in Love Sex Aur Dhokha. He said, “Unko laga tha ki yeh aisa hi neech aadmi hai toh mujhse baat nahi kar rahi thi (She was not talking to me because she thought that I was a cheap man, just like my character).”

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, walked out of the Arthur Road prison, after spending 22 days in the central Mumbai facility following his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the city coast. The 23-year-old, arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), walked out of the prison, his home’ since October 8, at 11 am and got into a waiting car, which reached his actual home Mannat in suburban Bandra shortly after 11.30 am.

October 31st marks the festival of Halloween where people dress up in costumes and spend time with their friends and family. Actress Anushka Sharma, too, is celebrating Halloween in Dubai. She is in the Middle-eastern city accompanying the Indian cricket team during the T20 World Cup. On Sunday, Anushka shared a bunch of adorable pictures of her daughter Vamika dressed as a fairy. In the pictures, the little munchkin can be seen playing with other kids of cricketers. She could be seen wearing a white dress with unicorn-themed wings and headdress.

Actress Ankita Lokhande has a strong social media presence and often shares glimpses of her personal life with her followers on Instagram. Ankita has been ruling the television screen for many years now and fans are often excited to see what she posts. On Sunday, the actress shared a bunch of videos and pictures from a Diwali party. Ankita could be seen having the time of her life at the party with her friends. However, the video that caught fans’ attention was of her boyfriend Vicky Jain kissing her.

The sudden demise of beloved television actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has shaken the entire nation and especially his loyal fan-base. The actor had passed away on September 2 at the age of 40 after suffering from a heart attack. After his death, his rumoured girlfriend and fellow Bigg Boss 13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill stepped away from the public view from some time. After resuming work, the actress also recorded a tribute song for him titled ‘Tu Yaheen Hai.’ However, this did not go down well with many of his fans who started trending ‘Stop Using Sidharth Shukla’ on Twitter. Now, actor Aly Goni has taken to the microblogging site to defend Shehnaaz.

