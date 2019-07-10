Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan to Present Rima Das' Bulbul Can Sing at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The film’s opening night screening will be attending by the festival’s Chief Guest, Shah Rukh Khan who will present the film to the Australian audiences in Melbourne.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan to Present Rima Das' Bulbul Can Sing at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Image of Bulbul Can Sing, Sha Rukh Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Rima Das shot to global fame when her film Village Rockstars, which was an Assamese language film won the National Award for Best Feature Film in 2018 and was even India’s official entry from the country to the Oscars.

Now her new film, Bulbul Can Sing is all set to be the opening night film of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The annual festival which takes place in the cultural capital of he Victorian state in Australia will be celebrating its decade long initiative to promote Indian cinema in the land down under. The film’s opening night screening will be attended by the festival’s Chief Guest, Shah Rukh Khan who will present the film to the Australian audiences in Melbourne.

Rima’s Bulbul Can Sing which has previously been showcased at various global platforms will be officially opening the festival with a screening on 8th August and this will be the official Australian premiere of the film.

Sharing her excitement, Rima said, “I love the enthusiasm and exuberance of an opening night. So excited that Bulbul Can Sing is the opening night film at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Special thanks to the organisers. The film has truly been special for me as a filmmaker. The response and appreciation we have received from across the places we had traveled to with the film is also very special. I’m looking forward to the Australian premiere of the film and interacting with the audiences there and having a conversation with them on cinema."

