2-min read

Shah Rukh Khan To Present Sanjay Mishra's Kaamyaab, A Film About Bollywood Strugglers

Kaamyaab, directed by Hardik Mehta, features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. Now, Shah Rukh Khan will present the film.

IANS

Updated:February 1, 2020, 5:31 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan To Present Sanjay Mishra's Kaamyaab, A Film About Bollywood Strugglers
Kaamyaab, directed by Hardik Mehta, features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. Now, Shah Rukh Khan will present the film.

Shah Rukh Khan announced on Friday that his banner Red Chillies Entertainment is associating as a producer with the upcoming film Kaamyaab.

SRK took to Twitter to make the announcement. "Extremely poignant story of a character artist...his struggles with himself, films and life....bitterly sweet and very well enacted. Hope all enjoy this small film with a biggish heart," he wrote.

Kaamyaab is directed by Hardik Mehta and the film features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in leading roles.

Talking about the film's subject, Sanjay Mishra shared: "The film is about a character actor's life. It showcases what happens with their lives when they complete a lot of films. This film is a tribute to the character artists of hindi cinema."

The talented actor also thanked Shah Rukh Khan for associating with a film like this. He said: "I am so happy and speechless that Khan sahab is supporting this kind of cinema and taking the responsibility to showcase it to everyone."

Announcing the film's release date, Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted: ".@RedChilliesEnt is proud to present an endearing and inspiring story, Har Kisse Ke Hisse... #Kaamyaab, a @DrishyamFilms production, starring @imsanjaimishra & #DeepakDobriyal. Directed by National Award Winner #HardikMehta, the film releases in cinemas on 6 March 2020."

In an earlier interview with IANS, director Hardik Mehta had spoken about the film, saying: " 'Kaamyaab' is the story of a side actor who has been in Bollywood movies for a very long and doing typical clich roles of doctor, inspector, smuggler etc. You know how these typical Hindi movies of the 80s and 90s were made. He has been a part of that throughout and after retirement, he realises that he didn't do one good role in his life where he can be noticed, what he can be known for. This is what Kaamyaab is about. It narrates a side-actor's journey to be mainstream or main guy for at least one movie."

Kaamyaab had its world premiere at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival and has won accolades at multiple film festivals. SRK's involvement should facilitate a smooth release for the film, which has won accolades in the international festival circuit.

The film is co-produced by Drishyam Films.

