Shah Rukh Khan to Release Zero Trailer at Grand Event on his Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan will unveil the trailer of his much-awaited film Zero on November 2, his birthday.The trailer will be released at a grand event at IMAX, Wadala. As revealed by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, preparations for the same are in full swing. He informed that the makers of the film are recreating Meerut and have even established a mela-like setup at the venue.Giving a sneak peek into the event, Adarsh on Twitter wrote: More on #Zero... SRK and Aanand L Rai will launch #ZeroTrailer at IMAX Wadala [Mumbai] on SRK's birthday [2 Nov]... The makers are recreating Meerut at the venue, since a portion of the film is filmed in Meerut.(sic)He also praised Aanand L Rai for displaying emotions in a right way. "Watched #ZeroTrailer [3.13 minutes]... Get ready to be surprised big time... SRK, Anushka, Katrina - the characters will catch you unawares... Aanand L Rai is synonymous with emotional films and there's a strong undercurrent of emotions on display here... 👌👌👌," he tweeted.Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, celebrates the 'incompleteness in people'. Shah Rukh will be seen essaying the role of a vertically challenged man in the film.Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is also Sridevi’s last movie. The late actress will be seen in a special appearance for which she had already shot back in October in 2017. The Sadma actress has reportedly played herself in the film and shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor. The scene is said to be a party sequence.Zero, written by Himanshu Sharma, is scheduled to release on December 21.