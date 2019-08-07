Shah Rukh Khan to Replace Hrithik Roshan in Shankar's Underwater Sci-fi Action Drama: Report

Shah Rukh Khan hasn't announced his next film after his last release Zero bombed at the box office. But if a report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, the 53-year-old actor has been approached for an underwater sci-fi action drama, to be helmed by director S Shankar.

A source close to the director says that after actor Hrithik Roshan reportedly assigned his dates to another Bollywood project, Shankar's team decided to offer the role to Shah Rukh.

"The talks are just in very early stages. It's an octopus-like creature who possesses superpowers and a superior intellect. It would be exciting to have SRK give his nod for this one, as he and Shankar have never worked before earlier," the source was quoted as saying.

Shankar first approached Hrithik for the lead role. However, the Super 30 actor reportedly gave his dates to Farah Khan's remake of Bollywood classic Satte Pe Satta. "His (Hrithik Roshan) date diary is full with other movies. So, he won't have time to do Shankar's underwater action adventure-drama... Shankar was keen on working with Hrithik Roshan but it didn't work out," the source added.

Shankar is currently busy with Indian 2, which stars Kamal Haasan in lead role. A sequel to 1994 Tamil blockbuster Indian, the project also features Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others.

Indian 2 went on floors in January this year, but its shooting came to a halt within a few days allegedly due to a disagreement over the budget between Shankar and Lyca Productions.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.