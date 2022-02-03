Shah Rukh Khan to Resume Atlee's Film This Month, Will Shoot for Rajkumar Hirani's Next in March: Report

Shah Rukh Khan is back in business and is focusing on completing his film and commercial commitments. The last year had been very rough for the Khan family following the arrest of the actor’s son Aryan Khan. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested the star kid in connection with a drugs-on-cruise case. After staying for nearly a month in Arthur Road Central prison, Aryan was released on October 30. During this time, Shah Rukh had shifted his focus completely on his son due to which he had to cancel all his shooting schedules. But it appears that the new year has brought in a new phase for the actor. According to Pinkvilla, the actor is expected to begin filming for Rajkumar Hirani’s film in March 2022. But this is not it, before commencing the shoot for Hirani’s project, Shah Rukh will complete filming for Atlee’s project as well.

Earlier this month, Mid-Day also reported that after wrapping his cameo in Tiger 3 and shooting for some portions of Pathan that had to be shot in India, SRK will turn to his much-talked-about film with Atlee. Though the director had lined up a scheduled break in November, the dates had to be extended to January because of the rising Omicron cases in the country. Now with SRK back at work, it is believed that the shooting for Atlee will resume in mid-February.

A source close to this development told Mid-Day that Shah Rukh is expected to begin shooting for Hirani’s film soon as Atlee’s team has already been instructed to wrap the film by March. The source also revealed that for Atlee’s project, the shoot will take place at multiple locations in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, Nayanthara will play the leading lady in this project.

Rajkumar Hirani’s last directorial outing was in 2018 with biographical comedy-drama, Sanju. The film, which had featured Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, was a blockbuster hit. For his next project, Hirani has teamed up with Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu.

