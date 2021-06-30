Shah Rukh Khan to Return to Screens With a Music Video Soon: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s fans are eagerly waiting for him to return from his work hiatus. However, according to latest reports, the actor is touted to return to screens soon with a music video.

According to latest reports, SRK was recently spotted at a studio where he shooting a music video for a leading hair-colour brand. The actor will apparently be seen shaking a leg to a quirky and peppy song to promote the brand. According to sources, Shah Rukh will be seen urging fans to be confident and charming like him through the music video.

Recently, Shah Rukh conducted a #AskSRK on Twitter, where fans had many queries about his upcoming film releases. The actor has not done a film since his 2018 film Zero. In the session, a fan asked, “When your upcoming film gets released? (sic) " the star replied, “Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience."

Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience https://t.co/vNmmemDMCk— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Another fan also pulled his leg, saying, “Aap bhi berozgaar ho gaye kya sir.. Hamari trah (Have you also become unemployed…like us?)" The witty actor said, “Jo kuch nahi karte….woh…" which is a nod to his famous line “Jo kuch nahi karte, woh kamaal karte hai."

Jo kuch nahi karte….woh… https://t.co/kQl4jbdQ5v— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The actor plays a spy in this action-thriller and will be seen performing incredible stunts in the mega flick. Apart from this, Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy against the backdrop of Immigration. Taapsee Pannu will share the screen space the actor in this upcoming flick.

