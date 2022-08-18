Shah Rukh Khan to Shoot for Dunki in Dubai, Makers Have Started Work on Post-Production: Report

Shah Rukh Khan fans are waiting with bated breath for the actor to make his comeback on the silver screen. The year 2023 will be a big one for King Khan as he has three major releases lined up. The actor was recently in the UK where he was shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. He returned to Mumbai earlier this month. It was then reported by ETimes that SRK will be shooting for the film in Punjab. The report also stated that another international schedule of the film is being planned in Dubai and the makers of the film have reportedly started working on the post-production to meet their 2023 deadline.

Dunki is said to be an immigration drama which marks SRK’s first collaboration with both Hirani and Taapsee.

Last month, a couple of photos from the sets of Dunki were leaked where Shah Rukh could be seen sporting a messy look. In another photo, he was seen listening to the director carefully. However, addressing the leaks in an interview, Taapsee revealed that Shah Rukh and Hirani were not pleased with it.

Speaking with Indian Express, Taapsee opened up about her co-star and the director reacted to the leaked pictures. “They tried to not… But we were shooting at Westminster Bridge (London), there is only so much you can do. Shah Rukh sir also tried a lot. They were not really happy that the pictures came out,” she said.

The leaked picture revealed Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu shot in the streets of London. SRK was down on one knee with a confused expression on his face with a bag in his hand. On the other hand, Taapsee sported a big smile while a bag is on her shoulder. It seemed like the duo is off on a journey together.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting eagerly for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which will release on the big screens on January 25. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from Pathaan and Dunki, the actor will also be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara.

