Shah Rukh Khan to Shoot for Tiger 3 Cameo Amid Pathan Shooting? Here's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, two of the most sought after stars in Bollywood might finally be next-door neighbours, courtesy of their work. Shah Rukh Khan who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Pathan at a studio in Mumbai will be soon joined by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif who will shoot at the same studio for their film Tiger 3. They will reportedly shoot at Yash Raj Films’ studio till mid-August.

While Salman Khan has already shot his cameo in Shah Rukh’s film, it is being said that the latter with shoot his cameo in Tiger 3, given the proximity of their sets.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “A special set has been constructed for the Maneesh Sharma thriller. While Salman and Katrina Kaif will begin shooting their portions by the weekend, Emraan Hashmi, who plays the antagonist, will report to the set next week. A few doors away, Shah Rukh will be breathing life into his RAW agent character as he cans confrontational scenes with John Abraham."

The source added, “The actors’ on-screen reunion is bound to create a frenzy, so Adi wants to create a spectacular scene that will be worthy of them. The teams are currently discussing possible dates to can the sequence."

Both Tiger 3 and Pathan are spy thrillers with the former being directed by Maneesh Sharma and the latter being directed by Siddharth Anand.

