Shah Rukh Khan to Shoot in Mumbai Hospital for 10 Days for Atlee's Next

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming acclaimed South Indian filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming film. The untitled project will also feature Nayanthara, who is called Lady Superstar in the South Indian film industry. Atlee, who is known for films like Bigil and Mersal will be directing his maiden Hindi film with this project. Now, reports suggest that SRK will be shooting for a 10-day schedule at BD Petit Parsee General Hospital in South Mumbai.

According to a source, “The cast and crew will begin filming at the south Mumbai hospital from today. Atlee has lined up a 10-day shoot, post which it will be a wrap on the first schedule."

After the hospital sequence, the actor will jet off to Spain with his Pathan cast and crew. In Pathan, he will reunite with Deepika Padukone. The film also stars John Abraham.

Strong rumours are also doing the rounds that SRK may play a double role in it once again- that of a father and a son. The Bollywood star has earlier played double roles in films like Duplicate, Fan, Don, Paheli and Ra.One.

The film is said to have a great cast, which includes Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani. Telugu actor Rana Daggubati is also expected to join them later in the shoot. This film marks the first collaboration of Atlee with Shah Rukh, who will also be seen in YRF’s Pathan.

