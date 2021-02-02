Shah Rukh Khan to Shoot Intense Action Scene at Burj Khalifa for Pathan: Report

Bollywood’s King Khan may soon be giving his fans an unforgettable action sequence that will be seen in his upcoming movie Pathan. The Yash Raj banner movie directed by Sidharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone will reportedly feature an action scene that will be shot at Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers of the movie are planning to go a notch above what has already been done so far regarding action movies. Quoting a source close to the movie, the portal reported that besides Hollywood movies like Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious franchise, not many films have been shot inside Burj Khalifa, and Pathan will be among the first few Indian films that will most likely have actual visuals of the tower from inside.

The shooting for Pathan started in November 2020 and paparazzi even managed to capture Shah Rukh’s look for the movie. SRK was seen wearing shoulder-length hair with a braid on one side showing off his rough and rugged look for the character. The picture went viral on the internet and many fans were even reminded of Shah Rukh's 2011 crime-drama Don 2, in which he had pulled off a similar look like a shrewd criminal.

With Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan will be making a comeback to the silver screen after two years. The 55-year-old actor was last seen in 2018 movie Zero. The movie also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles but failed to make an impression at the box office.