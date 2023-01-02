Shah Rukh Khan to Shoot Underwater Sequence For Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki: Report

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Pathaan, which will mark his return to the big screen after a hiatus of four years. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25. However, Pathaan is not the only film that the superstar has to offer to his fans in 2023. Shah Rukh Khan seems to be making up for his absence with two more films lined up this year for release. The first is Atlee’s action thriller Jawan followed by Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Speaking about Dunki, this would be Shah Rukh’s first collaboration with Hirani. The actor has put the shoot of Dunki on hold to focus on Pathaan’s release. And when the shooting resumes, Shah Rukh will be headed to shoot for an important underwater sequence.

“After the (Pathaan’s) release, he’ll resume shooting for Dunki. And he and a few more cast members will shoot for the underwater shots. It is a part of the sequence where the character of Shah Rukh travels in a boat. It requires him to go underwater, as per the demands of the script. The actor will undergo underwater training for some time before shooting it,” a source close to the development was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

This scene, which reportedly will be set in a foreign location according to the script, will be shot in a set in Mumbai. The makers of Dunki intend to wrap up the shoot by March.

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in addition to Shah Rukh Khan. The movie could make its way to the theatres by the end of 2023, however, the official release date is yet to be annoyed. According to reports, the movie will focus on the widespread usage of the so-called “Donkey Flight," an illegal backdoor route, by Indians seeking to immigrate to nations like Canada and the USA.

