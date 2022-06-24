Shah Rukh Khan to Skip Alia-Ranbir's Brahmastra's Promotional Events For This Reason?

After a long wait, the trailer of Brahmastra was finally released earlier this month and it has already caught the interest of fans. Everything seemed to have impressed audiences from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry to the VFX and dialogues. Another thing fans were waiting for in the trailer was Shah Rukh Khan’s glimpse, as the superstar is supposed to make a cameo in the film. Although we couldn’t catch his glimpse, a figure of a mysterious man resembled SRK. Now, it is being reported that despite his cameo, the actor will not be present for the promotional events.

If a report in Bollywood Hungama is anything to go by, SRK will be absent from the events and he has a good reason for it. The publication quoted a source as saying, “The makers of Brahmastra have planned a lot of promotional activities before the release. They were toying with the idea of having Shah Rukh Khan attending an event held to promote Brahmastra. He’s one of the biggest stars today in India and also, he hasn’t made such an appearance since ages. As a result, they felt that if he can make it, then nothing like it.”

The publication further quoted the source as saying, “Shah Rukh understood the intention of the makers. He also knows that it’s a passion project for them and has the highest respect for how they have gone all out in giving the film an international look. However, he doesn’t think it’s a good idea for him to attend the promotions of Brahmastra. He felt that they have enough on their plate to excite the audiences, be it music, grandeur, presence of talented actors etc. Also, he wants to keep away from events and media glare for the time being. He’d prefer to attend such film events only for the promotions of his comeback film, Pathaan, which releases on Republic Day 2023. SRK feels that this strategy would work better for the Siddharth Anand-directorial since it features him as the main lead.”

The director Ayan Mukerji and the producer Karan Johar have reportedly agreed with SRK’s point of view and have decided to move forward with the events without him.

Meanwhile, besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has two more films in the pipeline next year. Those include Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan.

Talking of Brahmastra, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, besides Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. It will release on September 9, 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.